Marvel fan has a Loki theory that makes Key Huy Quan's jumpsuit is the key to the show

One Marvel fan is convinced Ke Huy Quan's new MCU character will be the key to saving the universe in Loki season 2, thanks to a blink-and-you'll-miss-it detail in the show's official trailer.

As first pointed out by ScreenCrush, when Quan's OB is introduced in the promo, he's wearing a jumpsuit that has an interesting-looking logo on it. On closer inspection, the symbol looks like an ouroboros, typically depicted as a serpent or a eating its own tail, which represents an infinite loop. The ancient iconography is often associated with the idea of eternal cycle of destruction and rebirth...

Given how season 1 ended, we know things are going to get super trippy and timey-wimey in the next chapter, evidenced in the teaser by Loki's 'timeslipping'. Well, now, TheMediocreCritic on Reddit has further suggested that the ouroboros might be a hint that Loki (Tom Hiddleston) will have to put together his own Time Variance Authority, the mysterious organization he was essentially trying to destroy in the previous installment, to restore balance and create another Sacred Timeline.

"Long ago, there was a vast multiversal war. Countess unique timelines battled each other for supremacy, nearly resulting in total destruction of, well, everything," they remind us Miss Minutes said in season 1. The MediocreCritic reckons that when Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) killed Kang variant He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), it essentially kicked off a new multiversal war, thus "the cycle begins again."

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

They go on to reference Jörmungandr, a creature in Norse mythology that is often nicknamed the "world serpent", and claim that Loki might even use it as the marker for his army of Time-Keepers. Last of all, The Mediocre Critic points out that Loki season 2's poster sees various versions of Loki continuously running around Miss Minutes' clockface. They definitely could be onto something with this loop idea...

Loki season 2, will also stars Owen Wilson, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw, premieres on October 6. For more, check out our check out our guides on Marvel Phase 5, Marvel Phase 6, and how to watch the Marvel movies in order.