Loki writer reveals the Marvel series originally ended after one season

Loki head writer Michael Waldron has revealed that the Marvel Disney Plus series originally ended with season 1.

The show, which followed Tom Hiddleston's titular trickster god, ended with a post-credits scene reveal that Loki season 2 is on the way.

"Originally, I mean, I really conceive and wrote a lot of the show kind of operating as though it would just be one season, which is the best way to do these things," Waldron told The Playlist. "And frankly, this is how I would've operated, even if I had known we were going to get a second season. I think it's important for each season to really stand alone as its own thing. And so, yeah, I mean, it became clear, even as we were making it and still kind of refining episode six, that it felt like hey, this cast, this world is great and wow, there's a lot more gas left in the tank. And yeah, there is certainly more story to tell here. And so that's when we sort of shifted some things."

He added: "[There were] a million different endings. There's always a different ending. But there was the original one season-ending, which I guess is just for me."

Waldron didn't reveal any specifics on what the original ending involved, but with season 1 introducing Kang the Conqueror variant He Who Remains and breaking open the multiverse, it’s difficult to imagine just how everything was wrapped up neatly.

The Loki writer's next Marvel project to hit our screens is Doctor Strange 2 – he penned the screenplay. That film will also deal with the multiverse, and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular sorcerer, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, Benedict Wong as Wong, and Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez.

Doctor Strange 2 arrives this May 6, while Loki season 2 doesn't yet have a release date. In the meantime, check out our ultimate guide to Marvel Phase 4 for everything else the MCU has in store for us