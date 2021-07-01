Loki meets Lady Loki in Thor & Loki: Double Trouble #4 preview

Just in time for her MCU debut in Disney Plus's Loki TV series, Lady Loki has made her Marvel Comics return in the pages of July 7's Thor & Loki: Double Trouble #4 .

While the 'double trouble' title refers to the team-up of brothers Thor and Loki, from this four-page preview it looks like Loki and Lady Loki could be even more trouble.

Take a look:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Gurihiru (Marvel Comics)) Thor & Loki: Double Trouble #4 preview Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Gurihiru (Marvel Comics)) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Gurihiru (Marvel Comics)) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Gurihiru (Marvel Comics))

Despite Loki and Lady Loki now crossing paths on the page, there's no sign of the budding romance between the Lokis as confirmed is going on in the MCU.

"It's Thor vs. Loki for all the marbles! Or really, just one marble: the sphere that has the power to send Thor and Loki home!" reads Marvel's description of Thor & Loki: Double Trouble #4. "Will these two battling brothers find their way back to Asgard at last?"

(Image credit: Gurihiru (Marvel Comics))

Lady Loki is here, masquerading at first as a giant green bird called Fjalara - no doubt named after Fjalar the mythical red rooster who crows at the onset of the Asgardian end times, Ragnarok. Fjalar means 'deceiver' in Norse, which sounds a lot like a certain mischief god we know.

The Fjalar name also has an even deeper meaning in Norse mythology - it was an alias used by a Frost Giant named Suttungr who stole something from Odin's vault - similar to Thor & Loki: Double Trouble, which began with Loki stealing this sphere from Odin's vault.

Thor & Loki: Double Trouble #4 is the last issue of writer Mariko Tamaki and artists Gurihiru's series, with the brothers trying to re-acquire a magical orb Loki stole from Odin's vault. He stole it to speed up some cleaning chores the two were tasked with, but it ended up opening a portal that pulled them through different universes in the multiverse. It quickly turned into a madcap chase to catch this orb and save Loki and Thor's hide with their parents.

Thor & Loki: Double Trouble #4 (of 4) goes on sale July 8, with a paperback collection of all four Thor & Loki: Double Trouble coming August 31.

