Loki head writer gives his thoughts on Kang and Thanos comparisons

Loki head writer Michael Waldron has talked about those Kang the Conqueror and Thanos comparisons.

Jonathan Majors appeared in the Loki finale ahead of his role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quauntumania as Kang the Conqueror. Though Majors was actually playing He Who Remains in the series, the final moments of the episode revealed a more sinister Variant of the character had taken control of the TVA – Kang.

"He's a hell of an actor, a hell of a performer. I don't know, you heard him in the show: 'If you think I'm evil, wait till you meet my Variants.' So, we'll see," Waldron told The Playlist podcast when asked if Majors' character could eventually become "Thanos-level big".

"The exciting thing about getting to originate that character on the page in the MCU was creating a totally different energy than what Thanos is, which is very measured, principled, almost monk-like in his evil aspirations, and obviously He Who Remains, it's a much more squirrelly, chaotic, narcissistic presence, so that was a lot of fun," Waldron added.

Kang definitely has potential as the next Thanos-style villain, considering his time-travel capabilities. With him in charge of the TVA, who have been shown to wield a considerable amount of power over the Sacred Timeline, the heroes of the MCU should certainly start getting worried about the threat emerging in Marvel Phase 4.

Loki season 2 has been confirmed, which means we'll most likely be seeing the fallout of Sylvie's decision to kill He Who Remains sooner rather than later. Whether Loki returns before or after Ant-Man and the Wasp 3 releases in February 2023 is unclear at this point, though.

