Lin-Manuel Miranda's Netflix movie has a musical new trailer

With one Lin-Manuel Miranda project on the horizon – In The Heights arrives on HBO Max and in cinemas imminently – another has already shown its face. Netflix has released the first trailer for Tick, Tick... Boom!, the Hamilton music maker's feature-length directorial debut.

Tick, Tick... Boom! centers on the young composer Jon, played by Andrew Garfield, who's waiting tables at a New York diner while hoping to break out with a great American musical. Days before a big performance, the pressure builds, with Jon's girlfriend dreaming of a life beyond New York and his best friend hoping for financial security rather than a name in lights. The movie is based on Jonathan Larson's autobiographical musical – Larson found fame as the creator of Rent.

The trailer features Garfield singing – and sounding good. We haven't heard his vocal prowess before, but there's no denying the Spider-Man actor's got it. However, it should be noted that, unlike Hamilton, this musical is not all singing, with some actual spoken word in between the songs.

Tick, Tick... Boom! also stars Vanessa Hudgens, Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesús, and Bradley Whitford. The screenplay is by Dear Evan Hansen author Steven Levenson, while Miranda, Ron Howard, Julie Oh, and Howard's longtime collaborator Brian Grazer serve as producers.

Miranda has a big year ahead. Not only can we expect In The Heights on HBO Max and in cinemas soon, but Miranda voices the main character in Vivo – which is heading to Netflix later this year – and has penned songs for the Disney animated musical Encanto, which reaches cinemas in November. So, if you're after more Lin-Manuel Miranda, 2021 is certainly delivering.

Tick, Tick... Boom! arrives on Netflix this Autumn. In the meantime, be sure to check out the best Netflix movies and best Netflix shows coming your way.