Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth fans are pouring one out for Ichiban's love life after a new trailer

Yakuza developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has held a big presentation, revealing quite the tantalizing detail about a new game.

Earlier this week, RGG Studio announced Yakuza 8 would be titled 'Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth' in the West. Now, the studio has revealed a brand new trailer for the new Like a Dragon game via the RGG Summit, broadcast just below, which you can see at around the one-hour mark in the replay.

Shockingly, the trailer reveals Ichiban proposed to Saeko, but she turned him down. Ichiban confesses as much to Kiryu in the new trailer (complete with a new hairdo), and the latter reveals Saeko's royally pissed at Ichiban for the whole thing, even though he's apologized a heap for the incident.

Yakuza fans are now absolutely gobsmacked at the entire revelation, and we can honestly see where they're coming from. Some are questioning if Ichiban and Saeko were in a relationship in the first place, which would be absolutely wild if they weren't, while others are plain worried this dynamic will break up our heroic troupe.

WHOA WHOA WHOA WHOA WHOA WAIT WAIT ICHIBAN PROPOSED TO SAEKO!? AND HE GOT REJECTED!? WHAT THE FUCK >Ichiban asks Kiryu for advice, but then says never mind because he feels Kiryu is unpopular with the ladies HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA Well yes but actually no pic.twitter.com/DIOjWu7UxtJune 16, 2023 See more

You know, i predicted that these two would have something in 8. But i didn't expect Ichiban to just JUMP THE FUCKING GUN AND PROPOSE TO HER. pic.twitter.com/JP52kE3PcwJune 16, 2023 See more

Oh, and then there's the fact Ichiban just completely dunks on Kiryu. "You don't seem like a ladies' man" is an attack from the top rung, but Kiryu honestly takes the whole thing in his stride. Hey, there has been speculation over the years that Kiryu is still a virgin, after all.

dang ichiban really said that to kiryu pic.twitter.com/TNsC9AoSzKJune 16, 2023 See more

We already know thanks to Infinite Wealth's recent trailer that Ichiban is waking up butt naked on a beach somewhere overseas, and now we've got a failed proposal to contend with. Ichiban really, really isn't going to make things easy in the new Like a Dragon game, even with Kiryu at his side.

Check out our new games 2023 guide for a look ahead at all the games you can play this year before Infinite Wealth launches next year in 2024.