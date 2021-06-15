Life is Strange: True Colors and Life is Strange Remastered coming to Nintendo Switch

Life is Strange: True Colors and the Life is Strange Remastered collection are coming to the Nintendo Switch.

Announced during Nintendo's E3 2021 Direct, fans of the series got a new 2D trailer - which is a stark difference to the game’s usual 3D stylised design - featuring Max and Chloe from the original Life is Strange game and newcomer Alex who were all riding a train through what appears to be Arcadia Bay.

This will be the first time that the Life is Strange series has made its way onto a Nintendo console as the Nintendo Switch version of True Colors is due to release alongside the other console versions on September 10, but the Remastered Collection is due on the Nintendo Switch "later this year".

What makes the Life is Strange games so compelling is their mix of real-life issues and supernatural abilities. Throughout every game in the Life is Strange series players will make decisions that will alter the story and affect what happens at the end. All four stories are also set in the same universe however very rarely crossover.

In the first Life is Strange game college student Max Caulfield moves back to her hometown of Arcadia Bay and discovers that she can rewind time. As she navigates University life and reunites with childhood best friend Chloe Price, this new skill comes in handy. However, Max soon discovers that there are consequences to her actions which she must face whilst she also uncovers the dark secrets of Arcadia Bay.

This game, along with its prequel Life is Strange: Before the Storm - which focuses on Chloe's life before Max moved back to Arcadia Bay - will be included in the Remastered Collection which, as you probably guessed, features upscaled graphics of both games.

The latest game in the series Life is Strange: True Colors is the fourth installment in the series and follows lead protagonist Alex Chen as she moves to the small remote town of Haven Springs. Like Max, Alex has supernatural abilities as she is able to see and feel other people's emotions with the power of empathy. This leads to Alex investigating Haven Springs' residents as she attempts to uncover the truth behind her brother's sudden passing.

Life is Strange: True Colors is set for release on the Nintendo Switch on September 10, 2021, with the Remastered Collection following shortly behind it later this year. Both games will also release on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia.

