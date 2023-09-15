All Lies of P stats and abilities explained

The Lies of P stats and abilities you level up make up the core of your character, as you choose whether to level your Vitality, Vigor, Capacity, Motivity, Technique and Advance each time. Some increase weapon damage, health, stamina, weight limit and more besides, but it's worth going through them all so that newcomers to the game can get a better understanding of what they need to improve and level up. Here's all the core stats and abilities in Lies of P, and what they do.

All Lies of P core stats and abilities explained

We've listed all the Lies of P stats and abilities that P can level up across the game, and what they each do:

Vitality (body/constitution) Increases your Max HP , so you can take more damage. Increases Guard Regain , the amount of health you get back when attacking an enemy after parrying their blow. Increases Defense against Physical, Fire, Electric Blitz and Acid damage.

Vigor (stamina/energy) Increases Max Stamina , so you can attack, run and dodge more before running out of energy. Increases Defense against Physical, Fire, Electric Blitz and Acid damage.

Capacity (weight limit) Increases Weight , the amount you can have equipped before being too heavy and slowing down. Increases Legion , the max ammo for your special "Legion Arm." Increases Defense against Physical, Fire, Electric Blitz and Acid damage.

Motivity (strength) Increases damage for weapons and Legion Arms with Motivity Scaling (Motivity weapons tend to be larger, heavier and slower). Increases Defense against Physical, Fire, Electric Blitz and Acid damage.

Technique (dexterity/finesse) Increases damage for weapons and Legion Arms with Technique Scaling (Technique weapons tend to be smaller and quicker). Increases Defense against Physical, Fire, Electric Blitz and Acid damage.

Advance (Magic/special stats) Increases Legion , the max ammo for your special "Legion Arm." Increases damage for weapons and Legion Arms with Advance Scaling (Advance weapons tend to be strange weapons with additional effects, like Electricity or Fire). Increases Resistance to Disruption, Shock and Break status effects.





What stats should I level up in Lies of P?

What you choose to level in Lies of P is up to you - there's no bad options as all of them can help, but generally you want to focus on a build that matches your preferred weapons and equipment, then work on skills that match that.

Here's some early suggestions about what you should level up in Lies of P, with advice depending on the kind of build and character you want to make.

Lightweight build: If you picked the Path of the Bastard and are swinging around a rapier while bouncing around, you want to focus especially on Technique , for weapon damage, and Vigor , so you have more dodging ability.

If you picked the Path of the Bastard and are swinging around a rapier while bouncing around, you want to focus especially on , for weapon damage, and , so you have more dodging ability. Heavyweight build: If you picked the Path of the Sweeper and prefer big, heavy weapons, you'll want to focus on Motivity , for weapon damage, Vitality , for more health and damage resistance, and Capacity , so you can carry bigger weapons without being too heavy.

If you picked the Path of the Sweeper and prefer big, heavy weapons, you'll want to focus on , for weapon damage, , for more health and damage resistance, and , so you can carry bigger weapons without being too heavy. Mediumweight build: If you picked the Path of the Cricket and are going for middle-ground approach, you'll want a bit of everything, and basically have to focus on your preferred weapon's scaling. If you're not sure what that is yet, Vitality, Vigor and Capacity are useful at all points in the game to all players - or you can always invest your Ergo into buying some gear or upgrades from merchants!

