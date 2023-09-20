All Lies of P Phone Riddles and Trinity locations

The Lies of P phone riddles and Trinity Keys you get are a recurring puzzle throughout the game, with the mysterious Arlecchino using the phone about Krat to ask you riddles that grant you one of the Trinity Keys. From that point on the goal is to find a door and room that you can actually use the key inside, which grants you a unique or rare treasure that you'd otherwise have to go without!

With that in mind, I've assembled everything you need to know about this special side quest below, including the locations and answers to all the phone riddles given to you by Arlecchino, and where the Trinity doors you use the keys in are found throughout Krat in Lies of P.

All riddle locations and answers in Lies of P

There are five Lies of P riddles you answer through the phones in Lies of P, and we've listed them below with the correct answers, according to the nearest Stargazer checkpoint.

Keep in mind that you'll be able to hear a ringing phone when you're close to the location you need. Otherwise, there's also usually a small light above them that helps to mark them out visually.

Krat City Hall Courtyard: Head along this fairly straight path towards the next location, the Workshop Union Entrance, fighting off the puppets until you come to a bridge that connects to the factory. Rather than cross it, head right until you hear a ringing phone. Arlecchino will ask the first riddle:



"By morning, it walks on feet numbering four. At mid-day just two, no less and no more. It walks on three feet when the evening arrives. And if you solve this then I'll know you're alive!"



This is a flowery retelling of the famous Sphinx's riddle, and the answer is "Human."



Malum District: Once you reach the open courtyard with the burning pyre in the center and various enemies throwing Decay at you from the rooftops, head to the back where there's a tall building with a ladder inside it. Climb up to find the second phone, where Arlecchino the second riddle:



"I stand tall and proud when I'm young and bold. But I'm short and humble once I've gotten old. What am I?"



The answer is "Candle."



Grand Exhibition Gallery: After passing through the area with two marble statues, you'll need to kill some enemies in a puppet display area, including one that smashes through a gate. The ringing phone should draw you to the side, where Arlecchino asks the third riddle:



"What cannot be used before it breaks?"



The answer is "Egg", but you don't get a key yet. Instead he gives you a clue - to use it, head back to the marble statues and interact with one of them to turn it, so that they're both gesturing towards each other - opening a panel and revealing the key.



Krat Central Station Street: After pushing through the station and abandoned apartments you'll reach an alley on the edge of a cliff. With the option to go left or right, head left to find the ringing phone, and the fourth riddle:



"This blue flower has many ways to take root, but only on man does it ever bear fruit."



The answer is "Ergo", and there's no extra step this time - the Trinity Key is yours.



Relic of Trismegistus Entrance: As you approach the boss fight door past the Stargazer, instead weave around to the cliff above that door itself to find the phone. This isn't a riddle this time, as Arlecchino asks:



"This one's black and white. A no or a yes. Is Geppetto's creation a killer? CONFESS!"



As far as we can tell, either answer gets you the same reward: the Chosen One's Trinity Key, and the King of Riddles' Supply Box, which you can use to expand Polendina's stock back at the Hotel Krat.

All Lies of P Trinity Doors and where to use Trinity Keys

Here's where to use the Trinity Keys from Arlecchino's riddles. You'll be looking for grey doors with a triangle drawn on them in chalk in these locations:

Workshop Union Culvert: Run down the long tunnel with the rolling balls of fire and through the gap on the right where the enemy comes smashing through. Head around the pit outside, past where the Fox and Cat sometimes hang out near the lift. Head past them into the big red pipes, and at the end of that, turn left to find the door with the Trinity symbol on it. Inside you'll find Quartz and the Blue Blood's Tailcoat costume.



St. Frangelico's Cathedral Chapel: Heading past the altar into the ruins and the clocktower mechanisms, ascend the normal route upwards until you find huge electrified balls rolling down a slope. Dash up the slope between these moments, use the ladder, do it again with a second series of balls, and at the top will be a tunnel with the Trinity door waiting - the Black Cat's Amulet and Monster Sweeper's Hunting Apparel both inside.



Estella Opera House: Progress through the Opera House as normal until you find a room with a giant swinging fiery chandelier over a pit with a board crossing it, the boss fight door just ahead. Rather than cross the pit, drop down inside and look behind you to find the Trinity door, inside of which is some Quartz and the Belford Superior Radiation Converter.



Krat Central Station Lobby: Head through the station to the big statue with the plaque that says 'Krat Grand Exhibition 18xx', then turn left and head downstairs to find a Trinity Door with the Workshop Master's Workwear and Carrier's Amulet +1.



Arche Abbey Outer Wall (requires Chosen One's Trinity Key): There's a large room in this with stone platforms surrounding it, linked by ladders and crossing wooden planks - at the very bottom of which is a mini-boss and the last Trinity Room. Inside you'll actually find Arlecchino, who asks you if you're a puppet or a human. Whether you lie or tell the truth, you get the same rewards: the Alchemist's Cape and the Moon World Warrior Toy to give to Venigni for an Achievement/Trophy.

