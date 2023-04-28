Liam Neeson to return for sequel to action thriller The Ice Road

Liam Neeson is returning to chilly and treacherous terrains in Ice Road 2: Road to the Sky, a sequel to the 2021 action thriller The Ice Road, Deadline (opens in new tab) reports.

The upcoming movie will take place in the Himalayan mountains as Neeson's ice road trucker Mike McCann travels to Nepal to honor his late brother's wishes and scatter his ashes on Mount Everest. However, when the tour bus he's traveling on encounters a group of Nepalese mercenaries, Mike finds that his trip is a little more than he bargained for. No other casting information has been released yet.

Back in 2021, Netflix US picked up The Ice Road for $18 million, beating multiple buyers with a recording-breaking domestic deal. Co-starring Laurence Fishburne, it sees a remote diamond mine collapse in the far northern regions of Canada. Neeson's character then leads an impossible rescue mission over a frozen ocean to save the lives of trapped miners despite thawing waters and a threat they never see coming. The film was released on Netflix in the US and Prime Video in the UK, but no distribution deals have been made for the sequel just yet.

In his first film in 10 years, the movie was written and directed by Jonathan Hensleigh, who previously wrote movies like Die Hard With a Vengeance, Jumanji, and The Punisher (the latter of which he also directed). Hensleigh has been confirmed to be returning for the sequel.

While we wait for Ice Road 2: Road to the Sky to arrive on our screens, check out our guide to the best Netflix movies to add to your watch list.