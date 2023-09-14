Marvel star Brie Larson is cooking in first trailer for Apple’s Lessons in Chemistry

2023 is making a late surge to be the Year of Brie. Of course, The Marvels is flying to our screens in November but, before that, Brie Larson is cooking up a storm as a chemist-turned-TV chef in Lessons in Chemistry.

As the first trailer for the Apple TV Plus series shows, however, it’s more than just its (admittedly killer) elevator pitch.

Based on Bonnie Garmus’ bestselling debut novel, Lessons in Chemistry sees Larson play Elizabeth Zott, a prodigious chemist who – after being blocked in a patriarchy-fuelled industry – is given the opportunity to showcase her culinary talents in front of cameras.

The eight-episode limited series sees Zott become a sensation thanks to her recipes – with a dash of outspoken commentary for good measure. Also starring Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick), Aja Naomi King (How to Get Away with Murder), and Stephanie Koenig (The Offer), Lessons in Chemistry feels like the perfect show to binge as the nights draw in, the days get shorter, and we want a heavy helping of life-affirming aspiration in our lives.

Lessons in Chemistry is streaming on Apple TV Plus from October 13. Next up after that for Larson is her Captain Marvel return in The Marvels.

Set for cinemas on November 10, the Nia DaCosta-directed Marvel Phase 5 sequel also features Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) teaming up to fight off a new intergalactic threat – all while navigating trippy place-switching powers.

For more, check out the best Apple TV Plus shows you should be watching, as well as the upcoming Marvel movies you need to know about.