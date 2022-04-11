LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is basically just Devil May Cry in this fan mash-up

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is as close as it's ever gotten to the Devil May Cry series.

Okay, to be fair, there's nothing legitimately related to Devil May Cry in the newest entry in the Lego Star Wars series. But to look at this quick cut of battles from Twitter user @SunhiLegend (opens in new tab), which @MattMcMuscles (opens in new tab) has replaced with a cover of "Devil Trigger" from Devil May Cry 5, you'd be forgiven for thinking some sort of wild crossover had happened.

Don't believe us? Check out the mashup and see if it doesn't make total sense.

pic.twitter.com/xr6p2ftTbUApril 9, 2022 See more

If those lightsaber battles don't conjure the kind of Smokin' Sexy Style-centric encounters we see throughout the entirety of Devil May Cry 5, then Jar Jar Binks is a scholar. And we all know he is not.

It's exactly this kind of mash-up that makes you want to play through this massive Lego game even more. There are 9 entire core films to play through, with GamesRadar's Lego Star Wars review praising the game's "gorgeous visuals and ray-tracing on PS5" as well as "brilliant split-screen two player action."

There are a lot of changes for the better in this entry, and these up-close and personal lightsaber skirmishes are part of them, in addition to other, dynamic ways to play including more third-person action settings that feel like you're playing a AAA title, only sized down and cuter with your favorite Lego figures.

So if you're a DMC fan and you're not quite sure there's much waiting for you in the Lego Star Wars universe, this clip just might prove you wrong. It seems like there's a little something for everyone in this game, especially if you add the right music.

Have you caught Lego Star Wars' nod to Mark Hamill's least-favorite meme?