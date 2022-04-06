Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga includes a nod to Mark Hamill's least-favorite meme

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga contains a well-known Star Wars meme that Luke Skywalker himself has said makes him cringe.

As pointed out by The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), the recently released Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga game features a now-famous meme within the A New Hope portion of the game. During the scene where Obi Wan Kenobi gives Luke his father’s lightsaber, Luke looks straight down the barrel of the weapon replicating this meme (opens in new tab) which sees the actor who originally brought Luke Skywalker to life, Mark Hamill, doing the same on set.

Although this moment doesn’t actually happen in the final film, it has since gone on to have a life of its own and is often brought to Hamill’s attention on Twitter, much to his dismay. In a tweet last year, Hamill addressed the image by saying: "This makes me cringe every time I see it. I don't remember doing this in the movie. I think it's just an on-set production still, otherwise Obi-Wan wouldn't look so remarkably unconcerned."

This makes me cringe every time I see it. 😳😩I don't remember doing this in the movie. I think it's just an on-set production still, otherwise Obi-Wan wouldn't look so remarkably unconcerned. 🙄 https://t.co/WXH4Ng0OzXMarch 8, 2021 See more

The Lego Star Wars games, and in fact Lego games in general, tend to opt for this silly humour that caters to fans of the franchise it’s based on. The game’s developer Traveller's Tales has clearly got some Star Wars fans on the team for it to want to include such a niche but brilliant reference. Unfortunately for Mark Hamill though, he is still unable to escape the "cringe"-worthy meme.

Speaking of implementing fan-favourites into the game, it was also recently discovered that Traveller's Tales decided to include a fan-favourite 'ship' from the Star Wars sequels into the Lego Star Wars game. FinnPoe (the romantic pairing of Finn and Poe from The Force Awakens onwards) shippers unite as there are a number of subtle nods to the pair’s potential relationship in the new game.

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga is officially out now and available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

About to start your journey into a galaxy far, far away? Take a look at our Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga tips before you get started.