Lego Star Wars: Castaways is an online action game coming to Apple Arcade

Lego Star Wars: Castaways is a new action game that mashes up elements from across the galaxy far, far away, and it's coming exclusively to Apple Arcade.

The latest Lego Star Wars crossover is coming to Apple Arcade for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac on November 19. Lego Star Wars: Castaways is the "first social, action-adventure" in the Lego Star Wars franchise, according to its app store listing , and it will let players explore a "secret world" as they take on top-down challenges either on their own or in multiplayer. It's being developed by Gameloft, the same company behind the Asphalt racing series and Disney Magic Kingdoms.

LEGO Star Wars: Castaways will be coming to @AppleArcade on November 19! Create your character and join friends on new adventures https://t.co/VZOS6JX7xh pic.twitter.com/enEKik6KJyOctober 19, 2021

Players will be able to build their own custom minifigure protagonist from hundreds of collectible pieces and take them out to battle, race pint-sized versions of familiar starfighters, or just hang out with your fellow players. On top of discovering the story of this strange planet and its own looming threats, you'll also be able to play through scenarios inspired by key Star Wars moments in simulations "recorded by the technology of an ancient civilization."

A bunch of quests to complete, a social hub, and the competitive Hippodrome all make Castaways sound like the closest thing to Lego Star Wars Destiny we're probably ever going to get. Meanwhile, if you need some galactic minifig action on your phone ASAP, you can check out Lego Star Wars Battles which hit Apple Arcade just last month .