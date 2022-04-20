Lego Star Wars adds characters from Rogue One and a line of retro minifigs

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has two new DLC packs.

Lego Star Wars' already bursting roster has just gained 12 more characters. The new additions are part of two character DLC packs. One adds Star Wars characters from Rogue One, while the other offers a delightful throwback to the original Lego Star Wars minifigures from 1999.

The Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Pack adds some familiar faces from the 2016 movie, including Jyn Erso and K-2SO.

The full list is below:

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Pack

Jyn Erso

Cassian Andor

Baze Malbus

Bodhi Rook

Chirrut Îmwe

Director Krennic

K-2SO

If modern Star Wars doesn't quite do it for you, The Classic Characters Pack is a blast from the past with classic Lego minifigs of Luke, Leia, Darth Vader and more.

Here's who's included:

Classic Characters Pack

Luke Skywalker

Princess Leia

Han Solo

Darth Vader

Lando Calrissian

Looking for a more classic look - grab these classic profile pics from the Classic Pack. #LEGOStarWarsGame pic.twitter.com/Gu3uYwk7t9April 19, 2022 See more

The Classic Characters Pack and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Pack are now available to purchase across all platforms for £2.49/$2.99 each. Both of these packs are included as part of the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Character Collection pack, priced at £11.99/$14.99. This gives you access to seven character packs in total, including The Mandalorian Season 1 & 2.

Lego Star Wars is chock full of content, there's even a nod to Mark Hamill's least-favourite meme, which the actor says makes him 'cringe'.

Lego Star Wars certainly wasn't short of characters before the addition of character DLCs. Spanning the nine mainline films, the base game allows you to play as over 350 characters, and we've listed them all in our guide to all Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga characters.