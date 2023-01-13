Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess multiplayer mod adds four-player splitscreen to the game

Link never has to travel Hyrule alone again

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD
This Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess multiplayer mod lets players share the screen with up to three friends. 

The mod, created by Kirbymimi, recently got a brand new trailer that shows the Twilight Princess we know, but with multiple Links running around on screen. The trailer starts out showing gameplay with just two players, which requires the screen to be split horizontally in the middle. To help you tell the many Link's apart, the modder has added various colored clothes for the little guy to wear, everything from purple, red, and blue. 

Not only is Link's journey across Hyrule now just a little bit less lonely, but boss battles also look much easier now that it's two against one. You can also turn almost anything into a competition, including racing across the map via horseback or using chickens to fly across town. You can also step things up a notch with this mod and add an additional two players, bringing Link's party up to four players, which can all join in via splitscreen. 

This mod has obviously not been officially developed by Nintendo, and so, the only way to play it for yourself is to join the creator's Discord server or Patreon - both of which are linked in the video's description. This, unfortunately, means that you're not going to be able to play Twilight Princess this way on the actual Nintendo Switch console. 

Mods for The Legend of Zelda series are nothing new. In fact, there's been several for Breath of the Wild, including a multiplayer mod just like this one. Developed by a group of dedicated fans, the Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild multiplayer mod was said as being "in early development" in September of last year, so we probably won't get to try this one out for ourselves anytime soon. 

Wondering what other mods are worth a try? Take a look at our best Zelda: Breath of the Wild mods list. 

