Live-action Legend of Zelda movie will be an "amazing tale", but some fans still aren't convinced

The Legend of Zelda movie is set to be "an amazing tale of adventure and discovery", says Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida – but some fans aren't convinced by the idea of a live-action adaptation.

After the brand's CES 2024 press conference recently, which saw its chairman explain the initiatives and technologies it uses to embolden creators and storytellers, fans of the hugely popular Nintendo game took to the internet to share their thoughts. Some admitted that they wished Sony, who are co-financing and distributing the flick, were pushing for an animated take on the title, while others were hyped by Yoshida's enthusiastic update.

"Surprised they're taking a live action route rather than animating it instead," someone said on Twitter, while another wrote: "Cautious for a live action. But we hope it will be great."

"Why's everything going to be live action?" cried a third, referencing Netflix's long- rumored adaptation of Horizon Zero Dawn, which Sony also confirmed during the event.

"I wish [Studio Ghibli] was doing the Legend of Zelda movie. That would be perfect," claimed one more.

The Legend of Zelda movie by #Sony Pictures. This is going to be 🔥🔥#SonyCES2024January 9, 2024 See more

Some, however, were simply stunned that Sony and Nintendo were collaborating in the first place...

"I need to get used to Sony talking about Zelda during their events," laughed one, as someone else replied: "My ears did a double take!"

"Sony?? Never thought I would see the day," a third joked, while a fourth tweeted: "Sony said WHAT about WHAT."

For now, little is known about The Legend of Zelda movie, outside the fact that Maze Runner helmer Wes Ball is on board to direct. When the project was announced, fans took to social media to voice their dream castings for the titular princess and Hyrule hero Link, with names like Euphoria's Hunter Schafer and Evil Dead Rise's Morgan Davies quickly becoming frontrunners.

As it stands, Sony has yet to set a release date for The Legend of Zelda movie but we'll be sure to keep you posted. In the meantime, check out our guide to all of the upcoming video game movies we've got to look forward to.