Left 4 Dead 2's first DLC in eight years is available right now

Left 4 Dead 2 never dies, and today it gets its first major DLC in over eight years. Check out the official trailer for it above.
Left 4 Dead 2: The Last Stand is an update created by loyal Left 4 Dead community members, who worked with developer Valve for almost a year to create new DLC. As we previously reported, Valve called The Last Stand an update "created by the community, for the community."
The Last Stand adds more than 20 new survival arenas, four new scavenge arenas, and a campaign mode on The Lighthouse map. There's 30 new achievements, new melee weapons, new and reworked character animations, and previously unused lines of dialogue (I'm personally a fan of "Oh, it's a bitch apocalypse now, bitch!" The update is free for all PC players, and again, it's the first major DLC since 2012.
The Steam community page for Left 4 Dead 2 gives us some insight into what The Last Stand's story entails: "It has been many years since the infection first hit. Radio silence, no sign of life, nothing but lingering hopes... CEDA is not going to save us. But there is hope! A few brave souls have continued the fight against all odds, and soon we can all benefit from their resilience."
It's great to see the Left 4 Dead 2 still has legs after all this time, but as a former diehard Left 4 Dead-er, it's no surprise. The game is awesome and an absolute joy to play with friends.
Valve confirmed earlier this year that Left 4 Dead 3 is not in development, so this will have to do.