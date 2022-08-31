Leaked PS Plus games for September include a dazzling photography adventure

Once again, the PS Plus additions for another month have leaked online ahead of an announcement.

As ever, the leak comes from Dealabs (opens in new tab) user billbil-kun, who has a perfect track record of somehow leaking PlayStation Plus announcements ahead of time. This time, the user claims Need for Speed Heat, Granblue Fantasy: Versus, and Toem will all be joining the subscription service in September.

The headline addition here (in our humble opinion), is Toem, an absolutely wonderful photography game where kindness literally pays. The hand-drawn, monochrome adventure game has you solving puzzles exclusively with your camera, and launched last year on PC, Switch, and PlayStation. If you haven't played, or even heard of Toem, September for PS Plus players is the perfect way to fixt that.

All three games will allegedly be joining the Essentials tier of the revamped PS Plus service. This means Essentials, Extra, and Premium subscribers on PlayStation's subscription service will all be able to access the three games, since they're joining at the cheapest tier possible.

If you haven't played a Need for Speed game before, this could be the perfect opportunity to get you started when Need for Speed Heat arrives on PS Plus. If the rumors are accurate, and the forthcoming Criterion-made Need for Speed does end up as a new-gen exclusive, Heat is as good a place as any to start. Finally, Granblue Fantasy: Versus rounds out the additions as an excellent fighter from veteran developers Arc System Works.

