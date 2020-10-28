League of Legends K-POP band gets its own custom Ducati

K/DA, League of Legends' K-Pop band, just got its own Ducati motorcycle. The virtual group's latest video was released earlier today, and featured in-game character Akali showing off on her new bike, which Ducati then featured on its own Twitter feed.

We’re happy to present a very unique Ducati Panigale V4 designed by Ducati Design Center with the legendary e-game @leagueoflegends. Akali presents her new Ducati exclusive bike in the new @kda_music single - “MORE” Watch the video >> https://t.co/8WJpWiU53R#KDAMORE #DucatixLoL pic.twitter.com/KXkcB5ZDB6October 28, 2020

According to Ducati, the bike is a "very unique" version of the Panigale V4, designed in collaboration between the iconic manufacturer and League of Legends. Normally that model would set you back around £20,000 ($26,000), but it's safe to assume that if one were to buy Akali's custom model, you'd be paying significantly more.

The bike features as a major part of K/DA's latest music video, More, which premiered earlier today. As well as marking the band's first new fully-animated single since 2018's massively successful Pop/Stars, it also heralds the arrival of new champion Seraphine - due to join League of Legends itself next month, the Starry-Eyed Songstress is making her debut in the game's wider universe as part of the band, an arrival which - coupled with Seraphine's controversial lore - has lead to some backlash from the community.

You can get a closer look at Akali's bike in Ducati's tweet than in the video, but personally I'd recommend giving that a watch anyway. Over the past few years Riot has certainly proved that it knows what it's doing when it comes to music, and More is a banger even by the developer's high standards.

