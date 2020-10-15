This Cyberpunk 2077 motorcycle is made by Keanu Reeves' company

One of the vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077 is inspired by Keanu Reeves' very own motorcycle company. In today's Night City Wire episode, CD Projekt Red offered a closer look at the game's collection of vehicles, including one attributed to Arch Motorcycles.

If you're not familiar, Arch is the company that Reeves founded in 2011 with custom bike builder Gard Hollinger, which offers vehicles kitted out with plenty of personal touches. During today's stream, CDPR showed off some of the time its developers spent with the pair, recording sound effects for the in-game bike in California.

More of a two wheels fan? No worries, we got you covered! Go behind the scenes of our cooperation with Arch Motorcycle with the company's co-founders, Keanu Reeves and Gard Hollinger. pic.twitter.com/SrHVKRkhsyOctober 15, 2020

During that video, Reeves said that "when CD Projekt Red approached me about doing Cyberpunk 2077 [...] they were fans of Arch Motorcycle, so they broached the idea of creating a kind of specialised Cyberpunk 2077 version of the Arch Motorcycle." According to Reeves, "I thought that was a very fine idea."

In-game, the body of the bike is mostly grey, but its golden wheels draw on the colour scheme that CDPR has opted for in most of Cyberpunk 2077's trailers. There's also no mistaking where it's from - the name ARCH is emblazoned across the vehicle multiple times, and Hollinger says he'd recognise the bike's signature purr anywhere.

Exactly how you're supposed to get your hands on the bike remains to be seen; this does feel like the kind of thing that CDPR won't want to stay hidden for long, but we'll likely find out more after the release date on November 19.

There's not long to wait now, but here are some more upcoming games to check out before we head to Night City.