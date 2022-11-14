League of Legends' Jinx turns her Fishbones gun into a giant real-life Nerf blaster

League of Legends developer Riot Games and Nerf have teamed up for a Jinx-themed blaster that'll eat your whole entire wallet with its giant movable jaws.

Fishbones is one of League of Legends hero Jinx's signature weapons, and it's now a real-life Nerf blaster measuring 35" in length and packing an 18-dart capacity drum. You can stuff six clusters of three darts inside the blaster's massive jaws, or you can proudly display your ridiculous League of Legends Jinx blaster with the included stand. To be frank, at $169, this seems more like a collector's item than something you'll want to be running around outside with. Hasbro notes that "everything comes in premium packaging that’s also designed for display."



However, if you do decide to show up everyone at your next Nerf battle, Hasbro recommends people bring face protection. After all, this pump-action blaster fires off three foam darts in a single shot, and if you've ever toyed around with the more premium Nerf product lines, you'll know these things can pack a serious punch. Although, since the in-game weapon is a rocket launcher, there might've been some missed potential in having the Nerf gun simply be compatible with normal-sized foam darts. Why not one giant Nerf dart that explodes with confetti when fired?

You can pre-order the League of Legends Jinx Nerf blaster through Hasbro's official website (opens in new tab) now, although orders aren't expected to ship until December 2023.

In case you missed it, Riot recently said it'll cancel the upcoming League of Legends MMO if it isn't "good enough."