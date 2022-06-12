League of Legends and Valorant coming to Game Pass, with all characters available for free

Riot Games is entering the scene on Xbox in a big way. The developer has revealed at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase that League of Legends, Valorant, Legends of Runeterra, and Teamfight Tactics are coming to Game Pass this winter.

League of Legends is coming to Game Pass with every champion unlocked, which means you’re getting a cast of over 160 characters to choose from. That goes for League of Legends’ mobile spin-off, Wild Rift, too, which currently has over 80 champions.

If you're more into something that meshes Overwatch's hero abilities with CS:GO gunplay, then you'll be glad to know that Valorant is coming to Game Pass, too. Yes, that also includes all 18 agents that are currently available on the roster.

Finally, you're also getting strategy card game Legends of Runeterra and auto-battler Teamfight Tactics. With Game Pass, you're getting a Foundation Pack for free on the former, and access to a rotation of tier-one Little Legend avatars on the latter.

"We’ve always respected Xbox’s relentless push to drive gaming forward, and we’re proud to add our games to the Xbox catalogue through Game Pass," Riot Games co-founder Marc Merrill says. "We’re also thrilled to welcome Xbox players into Riot’s ecosystem of diverse and passionate gamers across the world.

"In the coming months, we’ll share more about the partnership and how members can access the Game Pass content. For more information on Riot’s biggest titles coming to Game Pass, stay tuned to riotgames.com and Xbox Wire."

