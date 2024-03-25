New horror movie Late Night with the Devil had a sinister day at the box office with an eerily spot on total

New found footage horror movie Late Night with the Devil took in an eerily fitting total at the box office over the weekend – and it has us pretty spooked.

According to Variety, Late Night with the Devil – which is about a late night host becoming embroiled in a Satanic incident live on air – came in sixth place at the domestic box office, for a total of $2.8 million. That's not what's truly significant, though: on Sunday (the 24th), the movie took in a sinister $666,666. Of course, 666 is traditionally seen as the devil's number. How's that for creepy?

Late Night with the Devil has recently been criticized for its use of AI, which the writer/director team told Variety made up only "very brief interstitials in the film," but horror maestro Mike Flanagan has come to its defence.

"Yeah, the movie remains absolutely excellent, and remains highly recommended," he wrote in an update to his Letterboxd review, adding in a comment: "The comment section of my Letterboxd account is not the forum to litigate issues of AI in the industry. This is an excellent movie worthy of your time and support."

Elsewhere at the box office, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire took the domestic crown, while Dune: Part Two held onto second place. Kung Fu Panda 4 was in third place, with new Sydney Sweeney horror Immaculate in fourth.

David Dastmalchian stars in Late Night with the Devil, which is written and directed by Cameron and Colin Cairnes. For more on the horror movie, see our writer's thoughts on why the film is today's answer to Ghostwatch.

