Labor Day sales: Laptop deals for your new portable powerhouse or work at home device

Yup, that's right, the Labor Day laptop sales and deals have started already. As part of the wider Labor Day sales we see every year, picking up a cheap laptop or even a gaming laptop deal during this sale event is possible, and your last chances before the bedlam and madness that will be the Black Friday deals and Christmas sales that are coming *checks notes* very soon, actually - especially the Amazon Prime Day deals.

So if you need a new machine for school, college, work, or for general home use - or even for playing games on, *wink wink* - then the Labor Day laptop sales and deals are a decent hunting ground to get yourself a bargain.

While you might not be able to find a rip-roaring deal or discount the likes of which may or may not happen later this year, it's a decent chance to save some cash on a quality machine. However, predictably, it's not just laptops that will be discounted during this year's Labor Day sales, and we've already rounded up some Labor Day TV sales and deals for your perusal to continue your look to upgrade your tech this September.

And don't forget, whatever you go for, give the best antivirus software going a look to make sure you're brand new laptop is protected.

HP 15.3-inch laptop | $659.99 $509.99 at HP

HP is currently discounting $150 off this fantastic workhorse laptop over at their official store this week. A 10th generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 and 8GB of RAM will keep this machine ticking over nicely for most productivity tasks while the spacious 1TB hard drive is more than enough for most media storage.

HP Pavilion Laptop 15z touch laptop | $680 $549.99 at HP

If you're looking for a new work laptop that will handle a bit of gaming on the side, then this is a bargain. 16GB of RAM in a laptop at this price point is a great result, and the processor and GPU combo will cover you for work and school, and even have a crack at some gaming too.

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop | $699.99 $669.99 at Best Buy

Acer's Nitro 5 machines are brilliant gaming laptops that offer solid bargains for those looking for a new laptop for any reason too. While it won't play the most advanced games on high settings, this is a great machine for doing some gaming but also for work and home use too. Nice little saving too.

Lenovo ThinkPad X390 laptop | $1,369 $749.99 at Lenovo

The ThinkPad range from Lenovo is a great place to look for well-specced, reliable machines that will handle all your everyday needs. Great news, then, as you can save big on the X390 model at Lenovo right now.

2019 Dell XPS 13 laptop | $899.99 $783.99 at Dell

Use code 50OFF699 to get this price.

Use code 50OFF699 to get this price.

The perenially popular XPS machines from Dell are premium laptops that will serve you incredibly well for whatever home or work or school tasks you need covering. Featuring a 10th-gen Intel processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD this is a great machine for the price tag.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop | $999 $829.99 at Dell

Use code 50OFF699 to get this price.

Use code 50OFF699 to get this price.

Another Dell XPS model enters the Labor Day laptop sale fray. This is a slightly older model but it has the benefit of being a quality 2-in-1 model offering enormous flexibility and portability, but also some decent specs to back it up.

ThinkPad T470s laptop | $2,889 $999 at Lenovo

These Lenovo machines are high-performing laptops that will crunch through any home or work tasks. Considering the enormous saving on offer, it's a deal well worth mulling over if you're in need of a new machine for work or school.

ASUS FA506 gaming laptop | $999.99 at Best Buy

Not strictly a deal per se, but this is such good value that we think it really worthy of your attention this Labor Day sale time. Besides featuring an impressive Nvidia/Ryzen combo, it provides an affordable way into ray tracing. Nice.

ASUS ROG Strix G gaming laptop | $1,299 $1,049 at Newegg

This is a great saving on a respectable gaming laptop. This has the makings of a fine laptop for gaming, particularly if and when you can upgrade that RAM a little bit down the line.

MacBook Pro 13 | $1,499 $1,199 at B&H Photo

The exceptionally popular MacBook Pro laptops are reliable, light and thin, and have great performance. If you're in the Apple ecosystem already or work in that sphere as the machines are great for creative or design work, then this deal is a great offer. A saving of this much on premium Apple tech (even if it is a 2019 model) is relatively rare so nab it while you can.

Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop | $1,799.99 $1,599.99 at Amazon

This 'Base' version of Razer's infamous gaming machine is decent value for what it is: one of the best gaming laptops, from one of the best makers of laptops, with a decent discount. Getting this ray-tracing beast with a $200 price cut is great, and extremely tempting if you want something premium from one of the best.

Once again, if you want the freedom to roam, then the links below will take you to where you need to be, but in the meantime, if you prefer your gaming deals static, then see what the latest cheap gaming PC deals are here, and the best gaming PCs are here.

