KOTOR 2 modder says Aspyr has done "nothing wrong" cancelling the Restored Content DLC

Yesterday, we reported Aspyr Media had confirmed that the Restored Content DLC for the Nintendo Switch port of Knights of the Old Republic 2 - The Sith Lords "will not be moving forward" .

In a statement posted to its social media channel, the team did not clarify why it had aborted plans to bring the DLC to Switch, nor offered a refund – instead, players have been given the option of selecting one of seven "replacement" games, six of which are on Switch.

While a lot of comments about the decision have been decidedly unhappy, one commenter says "Aspyr did nothing wrong" – and they're one of the volunteers that created the Restored Content DLC in the first place.

Modder zbyl2 felt compelled to comment on the KOTOR subreddit after a player suggested that one of the reasons the DLC was cancelled was because of "higher-ups not wanting to give credit to the modding team" – something zbyl2 emphatically denies.

"I made the mod. The above is 100 per cent false, and I'm sad you got so many upvotes because that rumor is now going to spread," they said , responding directly to the commenter.

"Aspyr was great to work with, and they offered to credit the whole team long before I even asked about it."

In another comment, zbyl2 added: "Aspyr did nothing wrong. Quote me on that. Shame it ended the way it did.

"I have nothing but good things to say about Aspyr and our cooperation over the past eight years."

At the time of writing, Aspyr still hasn't formally responded to comments from fans who'd rather have a refund than a key for a game many say they already own. We'll keep you posted, of course.

While we're on the topic of KOTOR – did you see that the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake publisher recently dodged a question about its development status?

Last week, publisher Embracer held an investor briefing, where company CEO Lars Wingefors fielded questions. When asked about the status of the KOTOR remake, Wingefors just said: "no further comments".

The question about the KOTOR remake's status comes from a report last year that claimed it wasn't doing so well . Reports at the time claimed that after a bad internal demo, the remake was removed from Aspyr Media and handed to Saber Interactive to head up instead and was delayed indefinitely with immediate effect .