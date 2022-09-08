Knives Out 2 trailer promises another thrilling murder mystery for Benoit Blanc

The first trailer for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is here – and Benoit Blanc finds himself in sunnier climes this time around as he attempts to solve another murder in Greece.

Daniel Craig is the only cast member from the original movie returning for the sequel, reprising the role of the private investigator with the, uh, interesting accent. "You expected a mystery," he intones as the trailer begins. "You expected a puzzle. This is not a game."

Joining Craig on a Greek island is Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Ethan Hawke, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jessica Henwick, and Madelyn Cline.

"The phrase I kept coming back to and talking about the first movie is, 'It's a roller coaster and not a crossword puzzle,'" writer and director Rian Johnson said in a statement. "It's a common mistake in writing whodunits, thinking that you're making a crossword puzzle, and that the fun is that the audience is actually going to analyze all this and figure it out. I know when I'm reading or watching a whodunit, I always let go of the notion of figuring it out about a third of the way through it."

Last year, Netflix paid more than $400 million for the rights to two Knives Out sequels, so Knives Out 3 is definitely on the horizon, too. The original movie followed Benoit Blanc as he investigated the death of the patriarch of a wealthy and dysfunctional family. It boasted a cast no less impressive than its sequel, including the late Christopher Plummer, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Toni Collette, and Ana de Armas.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will arrive in selected theaters in November, before releasing on Netflix on December 23. In the meantime, check out our guide to the rest of 2022's most exciting movie release dates.