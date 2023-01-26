King Chasm takes on Spider-Man and the X-Men in Dark Web Finale preview

Spider-Man and the X-Men have been caught up in their Dark Web crossover for several months now, but the whole thing is about to come to a conclusion in February 1's Dark Web Finale #1 one-shot, from writer Zeb Wells, artists Adam Kubert, Francesco Mortarino, Scott Hanna, Frank Martin, and Guru EFX, and letterer Joe Caramagna.

The pages pick up where the previous installment in the crossover, Amazing Spider-Man #18, left off, with Chasm having become the new ruler of Limbo and vowing to continue his attack on Manhattan in the quest to steal Peter Parker's memories and take his place.

Here's the gallery of pages:

How'd Chasm become King of Limbo?

It all happened after Madelyne Pryor reconciled with the X-Men in Dark Web: X-Men #3, after which she confronted Chasm back in Limbo.

Then in Amazing Spider-Man #18, Chasm refused to give up and join Madelyne in making things right, but Madelyne refused to allow his fight to continue, vowing again to end Limbo's assault on Earth. However, Chasm's partner Hallow's Eve jumped in, throwing Madelyne off a cliff and stealing the scythe that gave Goblin Queen control of Limbo.

She gave it to Chasm, elevating him to the new King of Limbo - a position he then vowed to use to keep on sending Limbo demons to Earth.

Now the stage is set for a final showdown between Spider-Man, the X-Men, and the apparently newly-redeemed Madelyne Pryor versus the totally giga-buffed Chasm who now has all the power of Limbo at his back.

Whatever comes next, it seems certain Ben Reilly's status quo will change again by the story's end.

Stay on top of all the post-Dark Web happenings with our handy listings of all the new X-Men comics and new Spider-Man comics Marvel has planned.