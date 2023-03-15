Leonardo DiCaprio says new Martin Scorsese movie Killers of the Flower Moon is a masterpiece

Martin Scorsese's next movie, Killers of the Flower Moon, has been highly anticipated since it was first announced back in 2017 – and one of its stars, Leonardo DiCaprio, thinks it's worth the wait.

Jacqueline West, the movie's costume designer, who also worked with DiCaprio on The Revenant, recalled a conversation with the actor during an appearance at the Doha Film Institute. "I was talking to Leo about it. We had lunch before I came here," she told Deadline (opens in new tab). "He said, 'Jackie, I think we worked on a masterpiece.' I thought for Leo to say that, was something. He doesn’t say that lightly. He has been in the business since he was a little boy."

Based on the best-selling book of the same name, Killers of the Flower Moon is set in '20s Oklahoma and follows the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes under mysterious circumstances that came to be known as the Reign of Terror. As well as directing, Scorsese penned the script with Dune and A Star is Born co-writer Eric Roth.

DiCaprio plays Ernest Burkhart, the nephew of a powerful local rancher played by Robert De Niro, while Lily Gladstone plays his Osage wife Mollie and Jesse Plemons is Tom White, the FBI agent in charge of investigating the murders. The cast also includes Brendan Fraser and John Lithgow.

Killers of the Flower Moon is set to be released sometime this year. In the meantime, check out our guide to the rest of the year's most exciting movie release dates.