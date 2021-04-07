Killers of the Flower Moon adds Twilight and The Irishman actors among others

Martin Scorsese-directed thriller Killers of the Flower Moon continues to add to the already stacked cast. Joining Leonardo DiCaprio in the Apple-produced movie is William Belleau, Louis Cancelmi, and singer-songwriters Jason Isbell and Sturgill Simpson.

Killers of the Flower Moon is set in '20s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror. It's based on a non-fiction book, Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, written by David Grann.

The Twilight saga alum, Belleau, will play Henry Roan, an Osage rancher with close ties to DiCaprio’s Burkhart family. The Irishman's Cancelmi is Kelsie Morrison, a local hustler, and friend of Burkhart. Songwriter Isbell will make his acting debut in the film, playing Bill Smith, an adversary of Ernest Burkhart. At the same time, fellow Grammy-winner Sturgill Simpson joins as the rodeo champion and bootlegger Henry Grammer.

Belleau's acting history is pretty lengthy outside of his appearance in the Twilight Saga. Some of his other notable credits include Blackway starring Anthony Hopkins, The Killing, Netflix’s Frontier, Van Helsing, Arctic Air, Amazon’s The Man in the High Castle, Loudermilk, Supergirl, and Blood Quantum.

Cancelmi, who has previously worked with Scorsese, credits include Boardwalk Empire, Blue Bloods, and the upcoming The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Martin Scorsese's new movie is expected to begin filming in May. The production has met many delays throughout an extended screenwriting process, along with the global pandemic pushing everything back. However, with casting and other pre-production efforts underway, we should expect to see cameras roll for its long shooting schedule soon.

