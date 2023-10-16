Kick-Ass is getting rebooted, but don’t expect Aaron Taylor-Johnson to return

Kick-Ass will make a stomping return to our screens, but none of the original cast will be back. Matthew Vaughn, who helmed the Kick-Ass franchise, shared the tease at New York Comic Con.

"Kick-Ass changed people’s perception of what a superhero film is. We’re doing it again," Vaughn said during a panel (H/T Entertainment Weekly). "None of the other characters from the other Kick-Ass are in it, though we’d like to have them back after the reboot. I can’t really talk about it, but it’s fun!"

The first Kick-Ass came out in 2010 and was based on Mark Millar and John Romita Jr.’s comic book. It followed an ordinary teenager called Dave Lizewski (Aaron Taylor Johnson) who tries to make himself into a real-life superhero. He soon finds himself massively in over his head as he joins up with Big Daddy (Nicolas Cage) and his eleven-year-old daughter (Chloë Grace Moretz) against a crime boss. The sequel saw Jim Carrey join the cast as Colonel Stars and Stripes, and came out in 2013.

It’s not yet clear what form the reboot will take, but it seems likely it may follow a new character in the Kick-Ass world. Back in 2018, Millar and Romita Jr. started work on a new Kick-Ass comic following Patience Lee, a Black military veteran and mother who took up the superhero mantle.

At the moment, Vaughn is busy working on Argylle, his new spy caper starring Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Sam Rockwell. It will hit screens in February 2024. For more upcoming movies, check out our list of 2023 movie release dates.