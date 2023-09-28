Henry Cavill goes full James Bond in the trailer for twisty action comedy Argylle

The first full trailer for Kingsman creator Matthew Vaughn's new action comedy Argylle is finally here – and, well, we're still none the wiser as to what it's really about. What we do know, though, is that the teaser, which you can watch above, sees Bryce Dallas Howard's timid spy novelist Elly Conway having a pretty... cat-astophic day.

Billed as a "razor-witted, reality-bending, globe-encircling spy thriller", the movie, written by I Still See You's Jason Fuchs, follows Elly as she gets swept up in the real-life, high-stakes world of espionage mission after she meets Sam Rockwell's secret agent.

Turns out, the organization Rockwell's Aiden works for has caught wind that Elly's next book, which centers on square-haired sleuth Argylle (Henry Cavill) as he tries to take down a global crime syndicate, is starting to mirror an actual mission of theirs. So, naturally, she might just prove useful for the job...

The clip showcases all that, sure, as well as first looks at John Cena, Catherine O'Hara, and Vaughn faves Sofia Boutella and Samuel L. Jackson, but it also promises one heck of a twist at the end; an unveiling of the real Agent Argylle. It's a bit of a stretch but given the trailer's curious emphasis on Elly's pampered puss Alfie (played by supermodel Claudia Schiffer's cat, no less), our money's on the moggy.

Also starring Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, and Bryan Cranston, Argylle releases in cinemas on February 2. While we wait, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies heading our way throughout 2023 and beyond.