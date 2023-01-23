Kevin Feige explains how he hopes to avoid superhero fatigue in the MCU

Marvel boss Kevin Feige has responded to questions surrounding superhero fatigue in the MCU – how do you stop audiences getting tired of superhero movies as we gear up to enter Marvel Phase 5?

"[A] way to do that is adapting them into different genres and what types of movies we want to make," he told The Movie Business Podcast (opens in new tab) (via The Direct (opens in new tab)). "And I, from sitting at USC [...] and sitting in Cinema 101 and being exposed to so many different types of film that I said, 'I want to make all of these. I don't want to just make one kind of movie, I want to make all kinds of movies.' And I found that if we tell the story right, and we adapt them in a way that the audience still, knock on wood, so far is following us along 22 plus years later with, that we can tell any types of movies that share two things: the Marvel Studios logo above the title and a seed of an idea from our publishing history."

Marvel Studios has certainly ventured into different genres in recent years, mostly in the form of its Disney Plus TV series – She-Hulk: Attorney at Law dabbles in legal drama, while WandaVision pays homage to sitcoms.

Next up for Marvel is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which arrives on the big screen on February 17, with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 following this spring. While we wait, make sure you're up to speed on the MCU with our recap of Marvel Phase 4.