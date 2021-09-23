Kevin Bacon to star in LGBTQ Blumhouse horror movie

Kevin Bacon is set to star in a new Blumhouse horror movie, Deadline reports.

Set in a conversion therapy camp, where abusive tactics are used to try and change the sexuality of gay and bisexual people, the movie is described as a "LGBTQ empowerment tale" in the horror genre, but any further plot details are being kept under wraps. Theo Germaine, best known for their role in Ryan Murphy's Netflix series The Politician, will also star. The movie doesn't have a title or release window yet, and it hasn't been revealed who Bacon or Germaine are playing.

The movie will mark the directorial debut of John Logan, the Oscar-winning screenwriter behind Gladiator , The Aviator , Hugo , as well as the James Bond movies Skyfall and Spectre . Logan will also write the screenplay for this project. He was also the creator and writer of the horror drama series Penny Dreadful, which aired between 2014 and 2016.

Blumhouse is a production company known mostly for its horror movies, including Get Out, Paranormal Activity, The Purge, and Insidious. The studio's founder, Jason Blum, is producing this new movie.

Bacon was also recently cast as the villain in The Toxic Avenger reboot, alongside Peter Dinklage and Jacob Tremblay. He's no stranger to the horror genre, either – he starred in the 1980 slasher Friday the 13th, and his last big-screen role was in the psychological horror movie You Should Have Left.