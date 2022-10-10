Keanu Reeves drops out of Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's serial killer show

Keanu Reeves will no longer star in the upcoming TV show Devil in the White City, despite his involvement only being confirmed in August, Variety (opens in new tab) reports.

Based on the book by Erik Larson, which in turn is based on true events, the series will follow two men: Daniel H. Burnham, an architect, and Henry H. Holmes, a doctor-turned-serial-killer, whose fates were linked by the Chicago World's Fair in 1893. Burnham was the architect behind the fair, while Holmes lured victims to his "Murder Castle" in the grounds of the fair, making him America's first modern serial killer. Reeves was set to play Burnham, while no one has been cast as Holmes yet.

Devil in the White City was set to be Reeves' first major role on a US show – his biggest small-screen role to date was playing an American stuntman in the Swedish series Swedish Dicks between 2016 and 2018.

An adaptation of Larson's book has been in the works for a while – Leonardo DiCaprio bought the rights to the book back in 2010 and was originally planning a movie adaptation with Martin Scorsese in the director's chair, and Scorsese and DiCaprio are now both executive producing the series. The pair have previously worked together on the movies Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island, and The Wolf of Wall Street.

Devil in the White City doesn't have a release date yet.