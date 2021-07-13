Kathryn Hahn will return to the MCU as Agatha, hints Kevin Feige

Who was one of WandaVision’s leading lights? It was Agatha All Along, naturally. Kathryn Hahn’s peppy neighbor-next-door-turned-secret-sorceress may have been a huge hit with fans, but it’s one many assumed was a one-and-done appearance.

Not so. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has heavily hinted in a new interview with Rotten Tomatoes that Agatha is in line for a return to the MCU.

"Someday. Someday soon. You will see Kathryn Hahn in Knives Out 2 next, then maybe an assortment of other things. But within the MCU, it can’t come soon enough. Let’s put it that way," Feige said.

Feige, who usually keeps cards close to his chest in regards to Marvel’s future, is especially forthright in this instance. That’s exciting – and suggests Hahn could seriously factor in down the line.

There are a few roadblocks, however. Not least of which was the WandaVision ending, which saw Agatha ‘lose’ her identity as the scheming Salem witch and instead be forced to play the part of housewife Agnes in Westview. But Marvel villains have gotten themselves out of worse predicaments before and lived to tell the tale. Just ask Loki – he has cheated death (and pruning) for his new Disney Plus series.

As Feige mentioned, Hahn is currently filming Knives Out 2 in Greece. The Rian Johnson-directed murder mystery sequel is packed with an all-star cast (and a returning Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc) – and the Agatha actor could have more irons in the fire as her star continues to rise.

Agatha might not be the only big fan-favorite to show up in a Marvel Studios project. When asked about the possibility of Tom Hardy’s Venom appearing in the MCU, Feige gave a non-committal answer: "Having been at Marvel for 20 years, I wouldn’t dismiss anything. I wouldn’t rule anything out. When and how and where remains to be seen. Any rumor you read online could happen between tomorrow and never."

One thing that’s definitely happening between tomorrow and never is the Loki finale. In preparation for the big day, here are some of the likely candidates for the series’ Big Bad – and why a certain villain is pointing towards a Kang the Conqueror appearance.