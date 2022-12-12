Kate Winslet clarifies comments that she wouldn't work with James Cameron again after Titanic

Kate Winslet has set the record straight on some comments she made about working with James Cameron – specifically that she would never work with him again. The pair first worked together on 1997's Titanic, in which Winslet played Rose and Cameron was in the director's chair. Nearly a quarter of a century later, they've re-teamed for the upcoming sci-fi sequel Avatar: The Way of Water.

Back in 1999, Winslet told The Guardian (opens in new tab): "He has a temper like you wouldn’t believe. You’d have to pay me a lot of money to work with Jim again."

However, Winslet doesn't stand by those words today. "It’s nearly 27 years since Titanic and I was very young," the actor said on The Graham Norton Show (opens in new tab). "Looking back so much gets twisted. Jim is an amazing man and all the good things I ever said about him were left out so it’s nice to be able to say how extraordinary he is and know people are going to listen this time."

She continued: "How he creates these stories is just mesmerizing and he establishes a working environment that is so much fun, really collaborative, and super experimental. It’s an amazing thing to be a part of and I walked away thinking, 'I could do that again, and again, and again.'"

Cameron also recently addressed Winslet's past comments, telling Radio Times (opens in new tab): "I think Kate came out of Titanic a bit traumatized by the scale of the production and her responsibility within it. We’ve both been eager over time to work together again, to see what the other is about at this point in our lives and careers."

Avatar: The Way of Water arrives on the big screen on December 16. In the meantime, fill out your watch list with our guide to the rest of the most exciting movie release dates on the horizon.