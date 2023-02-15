Jonathan Majors' Kang is Marvel's highest-rated villain with test audiences, says Kevin Feige

It looks like we can expect big things from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's antagonist – Jonathan Majors' Kang proved to be the most popular Marvel villain so far with test screening audiences, according to MCU boss Kevin Feige.

"For years, we’ve always had the inkling that Kang would be an amazing follow-up to Thanos," Feige told Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab). "He’s got that equal stature in the comics, but he’s a completely different villain. Mainly, that’s because he’s multiple villains. He’s so unique from Thanos, which we really liked."

He continued: "In the early days of Quantumania [test screenings], Jonathan started to pop in a big way. He’s the highest-testing villain we’ve ever had in any of our friends and families [screenings]. That’s really saying something with a movie like this. Even early on without the effects, Jonathan is his own effect. He was working from the start."

Speaking to Total Film about his character in the Ant-Man threequel, Majors said: "He’s hyper-intelligent – it’s one of the superpowers. His brain function is just greater than even the smart guys. He’s on that level. And the gravitas is a necessity. It’s Kang against the world, isn’t it? At least that’s his point of view."

We'll definitely be seeing more of Kang, too – a new Avengers movie titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is on its way to our screens in 2025, and we're sure he'll make an appearance in the meantime as well.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrives on the big screen on February 17. In the meantime, make sure you're primed with MCU knowledge with our guide to the upcoming Marvel Phase 5.