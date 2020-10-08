John Wick Hex is coming to Switch, Steam, and Xbox One

John Wick Hex, the strategy-themed take on the iconic Keanu Reeves films, is heading to Nintendo Switch and Xbox One later this year, with the game's official Twitter account confirming the ports.

As well as Xbox and Switch ports, the game will also be making its debut on Steam, after more than a year of PC exclusivity on the Epic store.

Enter the world of Wick on December 4th. John Wick Hex is coming to Xbox, Steam and Nintendo Switch digitally + in retail stores. Please RT⬅️Full Trailer here: https://t.co/etCPEPhyVKWishlist on Steam: https://t.co/MdGaUeulRY pic.twitter.com/BPe6TtRbEJOctober 7, 2020

John Wick Hex launched on PC via the Epic Games Store last October, and was followed up by a PS4 version back in May. In April, an ESRB listing suggested that more console versions were on the way, although both developer Mike Bithell and publisher Good Shepherd kept quiet back then, making this the first official confirmation we've had on that front. There's no word on whether we should expect PS5 or Xbox Series X/Xbox Series S versions of the game.

If you're a fan of John Wick but you've not tried out his videogame adaptation just yet, the Switch version in particular seems like a good way to try out some fast-paced Gun Fu. Sadly, it'll be a little while until we get another big-screen take on Wick, as John Wick 4, which is being filmed back-to-back with John Wick 5, isn't due to release until spring 2022, but we will at least get to see plenty more of Keanu Reeves in Cyberpunk 2077, which is due to release in just over a month.

