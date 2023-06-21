John Wick director Chad Stahelski says he's been speaking with the Academy about adding a stunt category to the Oscars – and that the outcome is highly likely.

"In the last couple of months, we've been meeting with members of the Academy and actually having these conversations, and, to be honest, it's been nothing but incredibly positive, incredibly instructional," Stahelski tod Comic Book Movie. "I think, for the first time, we've made real movement forward to making this happen. I think it's something that can happen as soon as, you know, the next Oscars, or at least the one after that, at the latest, the next three or four years."

The franchise is known for its insane stunts, with Reeves recently revealing which were the most difficult. John Wick: Chapter 3 saw Reeves riding a horse down Fifth Avenue in New York City – though it was actually shot in Brooklyn. Per Den of Geek, that particular scene took horse training experts, permits, and rigs to hold Reeves in place, and working closely with the Humane Society to adhere to animal laws on set.

A stunt category would (rightfully) honor the stunt people who risk their lives to pull off some pretty impressive cinematic feats. Many publications, including Vulture and The Hollywood Reporter have released essays within the last two years about why it's time for the Oscars to recognize stunts as cinematic achievements.

John Wick 4 will be available to stream on Starz starting September 26. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond.