John Wick 4 footage premieres at CinemaCon – and sees Keanu Reeves wielding nunchucks

The first footage from John Wick 4 has been unveiled at CinemaCon, and it sounds as action-packed as you'd expect.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the footage, which has not yet been released to the public, features Keanu Reeves' titular character wielding nunchucks (and beating an enemy in the head with them), a fight sequence involving water, John Wick in the desert astride a horse, and car chases.

The footage teases "a new day is dawning, new ideas, new rules, new management." Laurence Fishburne's Bowery King opens the footage with "you ready, John?" and Reeves' character says "I'm going to kill them all."

"I want you to find peace, John," says one character, with another saying: "The only path this leads to is death."

Variety adds that the nunchuck fight takes place in an art gallery, and that we see Wick punching a wooden post until his knuckles bleed, with the Bowery King hyping him up – and the report describes Wick as having a "decidedly lone ninja vibe."

The first promotional artwork for the movie was also seen at CinemaCon, showing Reeves holding a gun (naturally).

John Wick 4 was supposed to release this May, but was pushed back to March 24, 2023. Filming finished up in November 2021, and the title was potentially revealed by wrap gifts: Hagakure, which is a book by the samurai Yamamoto Tsunetomo. The title translates to 'hidden by the leaves.' The book is famous for the phrase "the way of the warrior is death."

