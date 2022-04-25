John Wick 4 promo image gives first look at Chapter 4

John Wick Chapter 4 has its first promo image as Keanu Reeves’ action hero was spotted at CinemaCon. The new poster comes amid numerous delays on the project, which is currently slated for release in 2023.

Per Bleeding Cool, a lightbox promo poster is up at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, where CinemaCon is taking place. This shows Reeves as the eponymous assassin looking typically badass as he wields a gun.

Cherry blossoms can also be seen floating around him in what could be a nod to movie filming partly in Japan. Very little has been officially released about the film so far but the appearance of the poster could be an inkling Lionsgate may drop some more insight about John Wick 4 at the annual convention.

First promotional art for ‘JOHN WICK CHAPTER 4’ has been spotted at CinemaCon.(Source: https://t.co/b7nTRCToTq) pic.twitter.com/XJe5dOHV0qApril 25, 2022 See more

The fourth outing for Reeves as Wick will serve as a sequel to 2019’s John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. The movie was originally due to be released in May 2021 but the pandemic, as well as Reeves’ work on The Matrix Resurrections, led to delays.

John Wick 4 will be co-written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch. Reeves will be returning, alongside Laurence Fishburne as The Bowery King, Ian McShane as Winston, and Lance Reddick as Charon.

Actress and singer Rina Sawayama has also been cast in the movie, playing a character called Akira. Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Clancy Brown, Scott Adkins, Shamier Anderson, and Hiroyuki Sanada round out the cast of John Wick 4 in undisclosed roles.

