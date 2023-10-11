Horror legend John Carpenter has the perfect reaction to Barbie

Horror legend John Carpenter recently watched Barbie – though he might have skimmed over a few things.

"I don't go out. I haven't been to a movie in a while, but I see them at my house. I'll see it there. I watched Barbie. I can't believe I watched Barbie. It's just not my generation. I had nothing to do with Barbie dolls." Carpenter told The LA Times. "I didn't know who Allan was. I mean, I can sum it up. She says, 'I don't have a vagina,' and then at the end, 'I'm going to go to a gynecologist!' That's the movie to me. I mean, there's a patriarchy business in there, but I missed that whole thing. Right over my head. But I think she’s fabulous, Margot Robbie."

He got the gist of it, kind of.

Carpenter, who turned 75 earlier this year, is perhaps best known for directing the original Halloween, The Fog, The Thing, and Escape from New York, as well as a string of cult classics like Assault on Precinct 13, They Live, Christine, and Escape from L.A. He returned to the Halloween franchise in 2018, signing on to compose and executive-produce David Gordon Green's Halloween trilogy.

His latest directorial venture, Suburban Screams, is an unscripted horror anthology that depicts horrifying tales told by the average, everyday people who experienced them. It's his first time directing for television since 2005's Masters of Horror series on Showtime.

John Carpenter's Suburban Screams hits Peacock on October 13. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2023 and beyond.