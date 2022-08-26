Joe Pesci to make rare acting return in new TV series opposite Edie Falco and Pete Davidson

Joe Pesci is suspending his retirement once again, having joined upcoming Peacock comedy series Bupkis. Starring The Sopranos' Edie Falco and Pete Davidson, the show is being sold as "a heightened, fictionalized version" of the latter's real life.

The Academy Award-winning actor will appear as Davidson's onscreen grandfather, while Falco is geared up to play his mother. What a family! Each episode will be half-hour long and present Davidson's "unfiltered and completely original worldview" by combining "grounded storytelling with absurd elements", according to the official synopsis. The title refers to the Yiddish term, meaning "nothing".

Lorne Michaels, who worked with Davidson on Saturday Night Live, is on board to executive produce alongside Davidson, who, in turn, will write opposite frequent collaborator Dave Sirus (The King of Staten Island). Judah Miller, who has also worked with Davidson before, will serve as executive producer and showrunner.

Pesci announced he was quitting acting back in 1999, but has since popped up in a few titles; a cameo in The Good Shepherd in 2006, Love Ranch in 2010, a voice role in 2016 animation A Warrior's Tail, and Martin Scorsese's The Irishman in 2019. There's no word on how many Bupkis episodes the Goodfellas star will feature in, but it'll be a significant return regardless. Pesci's last TV stint, outside of SNL appearances and a Tales of the Crypt guest role, was back in 1985, when he played Rocky Nelson in Half Nelson.

Bupkis is yet to announce a release date, but we'll be sure to keep you updated.