Stranger Things star's "crime-tinged romance tale" gets first look

The new movie from Stranger Things star Joe Keery has a first look – and we're getting some Pulp Fiction vibes.

The film, titled Marmalade, is described as an "edge-of-your-seat crime-tinged romance tale." Per the official synopsis, the film sees a recently locked-up man named Baron befriend his cellmate Otis, who has a history of escaping from prison. They scheme to escape together, while Baron tells the story of meeting the love of his life, Marmalade. They had a Bonnie and Clyde-esque plan to get the money they need to care for Baron's ill mother and secure their dream life by robbing a bank.

In one of the images, which you can see above, Keery's Baron and Camila Morrone's Marmalade get romantic in a diner booth, reminding us of Tim Roth and Amanda Plummer's Pumpkin and Honey Bunny in Pulp Fiction.

The other pictures below include lovebirds Baron and Marmalade praying together, Baron and Otis in prison, Marmalade and Baron kissing in a fancy car, and Baron lying on the floor with a creepy mask beside him.

Black Adam's Aldis Hodge co-stars as Otis, while the film is written and directed by Keir O'Donnell.

As for Stranger Things, the upcoming season 5 will be its last. "I'm gonna just make a bold statement," Keery's co-star David Harbour has said of the season. "Each year, it feels like the show's getting bigger and bigger and more exciting. And we have a real responsibility to knock it out of the park in the final season. So if we don't, give me all of your fan rage. Write the petitions. Go ahead, do it. Because I'm going down there next week to start and I'm going to pour my whole heart into this thing. I've read some of the scripts and in my mind, they're stunningly beautiful. It's time. We're going to knock it out of the park. We're going to deliver you the finale that you need, that you want, that I want."

Marmalade arrives on digital on February 12, 2024.