Joe Gordon-Levitt set for a thrilling year

Joseph Gordon-Levitt's role in t he upcoming Inception seems to have whetted his appetite for mind-bending sci-fi - the actor is in talks to star in Looper, a futuristic thriller that would reunite him with Brick director Rian Johnson.



Set in a time travel-savvy future where criminals are apprehended before they can commit their crimes, Looper centers around a man sent back in time to kill himself. So far, so Minority Report , but a second collaboration with Johnson has us intrigued.





Gordon-Levitt is also in final negotiations to star in Premium Rush , a thriller following a bike messenger who finds himself caught up in a deadly chase.



David Koepp ( Stir Of Echoes ) is set to direct the New York-based action drama, due to begin shooting this summer.



