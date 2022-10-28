The Favourite's Joe Alwyn re-teaming with Yorgos Lanthimos for his next movie

Joe Alwyn is reuniting with Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos' for the filmmaker's next movie, And.

Alwyn played Samuel Masham, 1st Baron Masham alongside Stone's Baroness Masham in 2018's The Favourite, which earned ten Academy Award nominations and won ten British Independent Awards, seven BAFTA awards, and eight European Film Awards.

While plot details for And have yet to be revealed, the film also stars Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, and Hong Chau. Lanthimos is set to direct from a screenplay penned by The Lobster co-writer Efthymis Filippou. Lanthimos previously directed The Lobster and The Killing of a Sacred Deer for A24.

"We are so excited to be collaborating with Joe once again after our extraordinary journey together on The Favourite. He is a brilliant actor and a welcome addition to the all-star cast Yorgos has put together here," said Matthew Greenfield and David Greenbaum, presidents of Searchlight Pictures.

Alwyn recently starred alongside Bella Ramsey and Billie Piper in Lena Dunham's medieval comedy Catherine Called Birdy. The actor previously worked with Margaret Qualley on Stars at Noon, a French romantic thriller from Claire Denis that won the Grand Prix at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. Alwyn is also a writing partner to Taylor Swift, co-writing several songs for Folklore and Evermore, as well as the song "Sweet Nothing" on Swift's most recent release, Midnights.

