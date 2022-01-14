Jeremy Irons hasn't seen the Snyder Cut, but says it "couldn't have been worse" than Justice League

Jeremy Irons hasn't got round to watching Zack Snyder's Justice League just yet – but he's made his feelings on the theatrical version clear.

When Justice League was in production, director Snyder stepped away due to a personal tragedy, and The Avengers helmer Joss Whedon oversaw reshoots that substantially changed the tone and plot of the film. After a lengthy fan campaign, the Snyder Cut was finally released in March 2021, with Irons once again playing Batman's trusty butler Alfred Pennyworth.

"Strangely, I think I have it and I haven't seen it," Irons told Variety. "I shall have to hunt it out and see if I have it somewhere online or on a DVD. I remember talking to Zack before he did it and being very interested to see what he came up with. It couldn't have been worse."

In answer to a follow-up question on if Irons meant the Snyder Cut couldn't be worse than Justice League, the actor replied: "I don't think it could have been, could it?" Then, when Variety's interviewer said they thought the theatrical film was "dreadful," Irons agreed: "Well, so did I."

He's not the only Justice League actor to comment on the film lately, either. Ben Affleck, who played Batman in the movie, recently said: "It just was the worst experience. It was awful. It was everything that I didn't like about this. That became the moment where I said, 'I'm not doing this anymore.' It's not even about, like, Justice League was so bad. Because it could have been anything."

