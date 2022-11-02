Jennifer Lawrence pulls out of Adam McKay's new movie

Jennifer Lawrence will no longer star in Adam McKay's Bad Blood, says New York Times journalist Kyle Buchanan.

"She came to that conclusion after watching Amanda Seyfried play Holmes in The Dropout," Buchanan shared on Twitter (opens in new tab). "'I thought she was terrific. I was like, 'Yeah, we don't need to redo that. She did it.'"

During the highly publicized trial of disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, two projects were announced: Bad Blood, a biopic written and directed by McKay and based on the book Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup by John Carreyrou, and The Dropout, a biopic in the form of a Hulu miniseries based on the podcast of the same name. Kate McKinnon was initially cast in The Dropout before being replaced by Seyfried (opens in new tab). Lawrence was set to play Holmes in Bad Blood.

The Dropout was nominated for six Primetime Emmy Awards, with Seyfriend winning for Outstanding Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

Buchanan added that she showed up to the interview wearing a black turtleneck: "'I tried on a hundred outfits for this and ended up just looking like Steve Jobs. Or Amanda Seyfried.'"

Lawrence can be seen next in A24's Causeway, which first premiered at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival on September 10 before going on to screen at the London Film Festival on October 8. The movie will hit select theaters and globally Apple TV Plus on November 4.

