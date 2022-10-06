Jennifer Lawrence struggles to heal in first trailer for A24's Causeway

The first trailer for A24's Causeway, starring Academy Award winner Jennifer Lawrence, is here.

Lawrence stars as Lynsey, a military engineer who returns to her native New Orleans after suffering a debilitating brain injury after an IED explosion in Afghanistan. Brian Tyree Henry plays James, who she strikes up an unlikely friendship with. The trailer sees the two grieve, heal, and lean on each other for comfort.

The film is helmed by Broadway director Lila Neugebauer and is based on a screenplay by Elizabeth Sanders, Luke Goebel, and author Ottessa Moshfegh. Linda Emond, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Jayne Houdyshell, Russell Harvard, Joshua Hull, Fred Weller, Sean Carvajal, Will Pullen, and Neal Huff also star.

Neugebauer is best known for helming the Broadway revival of Kenneth Lonergan's The Waverly Gallery in 2018, which earned a Tony Award nomination for Best Revival of a Play. Lawrence is currently filming and producing No Hard Feelings, a coming-of-age comedy-drama under her Excellent Cadaver production banner. Henry is currently filming the upcoming untitled Godzilla vs. Kong sequel as well as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Rachel Morrison's biographical sports drama Flint Strong.

Causeway first premiered at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival on September 10 and will go on to screen at the London Film Festival on October 8. The movie will hit select theaters and globally Apple TV Plus on November 4.

For more, be sure to check out the most exciting upcoming movies in 2022 and beyond, or skip right to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.